Clay County deputies looking for sexual assault suspect

A woman told deputies that a man entered her residence around 6 a.m. and forced forcibly assaulted her, and then left the area on foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a sexual assault that occurred Monday morning.

A woman told deputies that a man entered her residence around 6 a.m. and forced forcibly assaulted her, and then left the area on foot.

The suspect was not located, despite an extensive and exhaustive search by investigators.

Deputies say the suspect in the incident is from the Blairmore and Blanding area. He is described as a white man who is around 5 feet and 10 inches tall. Deputies say he has short red hair and red facial hair.

CCSO says the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black baggie shorts and slide style sandals.