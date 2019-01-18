JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, a group of Orange Park residents came to the OP Fish and Oyster House to vent their frustrations.

It was an I'm Telling Ken session, where the public comes and voices concerns and complaints.

"We have been waiting ever since 2016 for them to do something," said Susana Thompson.

The problem is the condition of a creek that runs between their homes off Doctor's Lake Drive.

The communities near Bird Wood Drive and Dogwood Lane are impacted.

"It has not been maintained since I have been here," said Thompson.

Thompson moved into the neighborhood in 2011; Ron Rees has lived in the neighborhood since 1977.

"I have never seen the department of transportation come out here and clean the silt," said Rees. "I have never."

He said that is a big part of their frustration.

"When it starts backing up, it starts backing up to Doctors Lake Drive," Rees said, "then to Kingsley Avenue and properties beyond that."

Residents searched the areas property maps and found one that identifies the area in question as "DOT ROW," which stands for Department of Transportation Right of Way.

"When we built here, the minimum depth of the creek at low tide was five feet," said Rees. "Kids use to jump off this bridge and swim here."

During Hurricane Irma, several homes were under water.

"I think Irma just put a rubber stamp on it and got everybody's attention," he said.

Irma's flooding on the First Coast was affected by the combination of a Nor'easter, a high tide and a larger than expected storm surge.

"If this silt was not built up like it is, the creek would probably flow better," said Thompson. "It would flow a lot better."

The members of this Orange Park community are convinced the condition of the creek did not help.

"What this community needs is for the Department of Transportation to come out and maintain this and put it back to what it once was," said Thompson

We reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation. A spokesperson provided the statement below:

“The area in question is scheduled to have debris removal in two weeks. All FDOT drainage outfalls are routinely reviewed by Department personnel and debris removal is conducted when necessary. When concerns are raised, the issues are addressed on a case-by-case basis.”