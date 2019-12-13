CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It's unloading day at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Several "elves" are preparing for a Saturday toy giveaway.

"People are so grateful and thankful that someone is willing to help them," said Virginia Hall.

She is the president of JP Hall Children's Charities and is taking on the role her grandfather and father started almost 40 years ago, delivering food and gifts to families in need.

Since then, it's grown to include about 1,500 children who are expected to receive donated Christmas toys.

"They receive a bag of three to four toys," Hall said. "Then they have an opportunity to select a used toy and also we have clothing for the entire family."

The giveaway is for any Clay County family with children ages 14 and younger. Hall says families have even waited overnight sleeping in their cars to be the first in line - something she discourages.

It's sad evidence, Hall says, of the financial struggles of Clay County families.

"People still do it because they are so worried about making sure they get something for their children," she told First Coast News.

She estimates more than 30,000 children have benefited from the giveaway with another 280 Clay County high school students awarded $460,000 in college scholarships through the non-profit.

The Saturday giveaway starts at 8 a.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds with the gates closing at noon. Anyone in line at that time will be allowed to participate.

