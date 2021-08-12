Clay County boater remembered with angler tournament Saturday

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the family of Stephen Doktor for funeral expenses. The other half will be paid out to winners.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and family of 34-year-old Steven Doktor, the boater who went missing in Black Creek, are remembering him with an angler tournament.

Doktor went missing after falling off a boat into Black Creek in June. He was found dead the following day.

Loved ones say he loved boating and fishing more than anything, which led them to create this angler tournament.

The Steven Doktor’s One Last Cast Redfish Tournament starts at 7 AM Saturday, August 14 and runs through 3 PM at the Palms Fish Camp in Jacksonville.

The tournament will have a raffle and prizes for some of the best catches.

Anglers can register at the captain’s meeting Thursday, August 12 at 7 PM at Palms Fish Camp, or online through Friday night.

Full details below:

Join us on August 14th for the One Last Cast Redfish Tournament. This tournament is held to help raise money and awareness for the family of Steven Doktor, the missing boater in Black Creek on June 27, 2021.

Captains meeting will be Thursday, August 12th at 7pm at Palms Fish Camp.

Registration is $50 per angler for the Big Fish Tournament and $60 for the Big Fish and Spot Tournament. Only one fish may be weighed per tournament. One for the Big Fish and one for the Spot.

PRIZES

1st. 8-day 7-night stay in Costa Rica including a 5hr fishing trip and other activities to choose from. Donated by Craig Sutton with Nosara Paradise Rentals. Also, winner will get a $300 gift card to Resellers reef donated by Matt McClees

2nd. $500 gift card to Resellers Reef donated by Matt McClees + $100 Gift Card to StrikeZone Fishing.

3rd. $350 cash + Rod reel combo + $100 StrikeZone Gift Card

All fish must meet FWC rules and be within the Redfish Regulations (18-27”). Any illegal fish brought to weigh in will automatically disqualify that Angler. Mutilated fish, including the tail, may be subject to disqualification.

This tournament will have an open launch format, this allows anglers to launch and fish from any dock, ramp, or beach. Fishing will be from 7am-3pm, absolutely no lines intended for Redfish shall be in the water outside of the designated times. Anglers may fish from Boat, Kayak, or Land using their bait of choice.

Weigh in will be from 2pm-4pm located at Palms Fish Camp. All fish must be in line for weigh in by 4pm, no exceptions. Tournament prizes will be awarded at 4:30.

Raffles will be drawn and announced immediately after the Tournament prizes are awarded.