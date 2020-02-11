Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Orange Park

Bella Maria Martinez was last seen Oct. 7 at 351 Crossing Blvd. in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in early October.

Bella Maria Martinez was last seen Oct. 7 at 351 Crossing Blvd. in Orange Park, according to the sheriff's office.

Martinez is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have no clothing description for the teen but said she was wearing a backpack.