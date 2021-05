Marcello Collins was last seen on Plantation Oaks Boulevard Friday afternoon, the CCSO said.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Oakleaf area.

Marcello Collins was last seen on Plantation Oaks Boulevard Friday afternoon, the CCSO said.

Collins is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at 904-264-6512.