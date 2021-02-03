Clay County authorities identify woman's body found in Black Creek

A kayaker discovered Lynda Robertson's body on Feb. 22 in the North Fork area of Black Creek, according to the sheriff's office.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in Black Creek last month.

At the time, investigators hoped a distinct cross found her body would help them identify her.