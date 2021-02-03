x
Clay County authorities identify woman's body found in Black Creek

A kayaker discovered Lynda Robertson's body on Feb. 22 in the North Fork area of Black Creek, according to the sheriff's office.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in Black Creek last month.

A kayaker discovered Lynda Robertson's body on Feb. 22 in the North Fork area of Black Creek, according to the sheriff's office.

At the time, investigators hoped a distinct cross found her body would help them identify her.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding Robertson's death. Anyone with information is urged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.

    

