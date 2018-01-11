The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman posted to Facebook saying that her niece's Halloween candy had needles in them after she trick-or-treated in Middleburg.

Tina Cavender said they received the candy in the Pineridge Parkway Development off of Tynes Boulevard.

She said her niece snapped a Kit-Kat in half and found a needle in the middle of it. She said they began going through all of the candy and opening them only to find another needle inside a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

The post was reported to CCSO, who said they are now investigating. CCSO said the candy was not ingested.

At this time, no other information was released.

© 2018 WTLV