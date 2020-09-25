Claude Trucks, 1919-2020: Patriarch of musical Trucks family dies

Claude Trucks, patriarch of Jacksonville's musical Trucks family, died Sept. 22 at age 101.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Claude Trucks, patriarch of Jacksonville’s rock ‘n’ roll Trucks family, passed away Tuesday.

Mr. Trucks, 101, is the father of the late Claude “Butch” Trucks, a founding member and longtime drummer with the Allman Brothers Band. Mr. Trucks is also the grandfather of Derek Trucks, guitarist with Jacksonville’s Tedeschi Trucks Band; Duane Trucks, drummer with the band Widespread Panic; Melody Trucks, leader of Jacksonville’s Melody Trucks Band; and Vaylor Trucks, guitarist with the Yeti Trio and Bonobos Convergence. He also has a son, Chris, and daughter, Cathy.

“He lived a life, that’s for damned sure,” Derek Trucks said Thursday. “I think he went out when he was ready and peacefully, and that’s a beautiful thing. We feel lucky that we had him.”

Mr. Trucks was born in Alabama and moved to Jacksonville shortly after World War II. He fought in the war as part of Gen. George Patton’s army, landing in Europe a month after D-Day and fighting to Germany.

“He was the patriarch. It’s hard to put him into words,” Melody Trucks said. “Southern gentleman, war hero.”

Mr. Trucks rarely talked about the war until after his wife passed in 2002. "He took care of her," Derek said. "He wouldn’t let her go to a home. He did it all in his trailer home on Delmar."

After her death, Derek said, his grandfather opened up about his war experiences. Derek said he was able to bring his grandfather to Europe during tours, visiting some of the towns Mr. Trucks had helped liberate.

“It was an incredible second act,” Derek said.

After the war, Mr. Trucks became an optician, operating Trucks Opticians in Jacksonville’s Five Points neighborhood.

“He lived a humble life,” Derek said. “I’ve met a lot of people in my life and he’s the most solid man I’ve ever come across.”

Mr. Trucks was not a musician himself, Derek said. “He had a great voice. He sang at the church.”

Following his wife’s death, Mr. Trucks would travel to New York with the Allman Brothers Band, watching his son Butch play drums and grandson Derek play guitar. “I think he just loved the whole thing,” Derek said.

Mr. Trucks stood on the side of the stage at Daily’s Place last year, the week of his 100th birthday, as the Tedeschi Trucks Band played on of his favorite Allman Brothers Band songs, “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More.”

Alan Paul, who wrote "One Way Out: The Inside Story of the Allman Brothers Band" and covered the band for 25 years, said Butch Trucks frequently talked about his father.

"He was fiercely proud of Claude’s service in World War II, of his strong personality and of the way he entered his late 90s in such fine, ornery form," Paul said. "It’s very clear just from looking at photos how much all of Claude’s children and grandchildren loved being with him; they all lit up in presence. Mr. Trucks left a profound legacy.”

Mr. Trucks is survived by a sister, who is 102. Derek said every year on Mr. Trucks' birthday, she would send him a card with $20 in it. "We were able to get him on a plane a year and a half ago to visit her,” Derek said. “They didn’t think they’d ever see each other again.”

Derek Trucks played the national anthem at Thursday night’s nationally televised Jaguars game, in a pre-taped performance. Derek said his grandfather was a big Jaguars fan but despised overembellished versions of the anthem. He said he kept that in mind when recording the song.

“You’ll hear him in there, for sure,” Derek said.