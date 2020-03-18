JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The mission of Jacksonville's Clara White Mission remains the same -- feeding the homeless, but CEO Ju'Coby Pittman says there will be some tweaks along the way in order to adjust to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This may be the only meal they get," Pittman said about feeding breakfast to Duval County's homeless.

For the foreseeable future, meals will be served outside because the inside dining area is closed.

Pittman brought in portable hand-washing stations and everyone will be screened. She says it's more of a come-and-go approach.

"Once individuals start coming in the morning, we don't wait," she said. "We just start serving."

Around 320 people received a breakfast Tuesday, and Pittman says the changes allow her and her staff to continue serving a vulnerable population.

Closing, for her, wasn't an option.

"Individuals depend on your facility and we are committed to make sure if there is a need in the community that we are standing in the gap," she told First Coast News.

Pittman says Clara White Mission also has a need for more volunteers. Many of the older volunteers are staying home, and recently there were three volunteers serving 300 meals.

She's also asking for non-perishable food.

"We are going to serve until we don't have any more food," she said.

If you would like to learn more about donating or volunteering, you can visit the Clara White Mission by clicking here or you can call (904) 354-4162.