City's sports and entertainment chief resigns amid misconduct investigation

The position was his first job in the sports and entertainment industry, according to a resume on his LinkedIn profile.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ryan Ali, the head of the city's sports and entertainment office who is under investigation by the inspector general, resigned last week after being under paid suspension for nearly three months.

Mayor Lenny Curry's office notified Ali in September that he was the subject of a workplace misconduct investigation and would be placed on administrative leave. Ali, who earns $115,000 a year, has been prohibited from entering City Hall or communicating with city employees ever since.

A spokeswoman for Curry confirmed Wednesday that Ali resigned. The city has declined to comment on the investigation because it is a personnel matter, and the inspector general's office has not released the findings of its investigation.

Curry hired Ali in July 2019 to be a manager in of the sports and entertainment office, which oversees city-sponsored events like the Florida-George football game and the Jacksonville Jazz Festival. Curry promoted him to lead the office just a few months after he was hired.