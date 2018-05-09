JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- According to documents from the City of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Landing has been hosting recent events without getting the proper permits.

A letter was sent to the Landing on August 31 with the following statement:

“As your client Jacksonville Landing Investments, LLC ("JLI") is well aware from the City's June 14, 2018 letter, pursuant to Chapter 191 of the Jacksonville Ordinance Code, all special events held on the exterior common areas of The Jacksonville Landing (the "Exterior Common Areas") require a special events permit. The legal basis for this requirement is also spelled out in detail in the City's pending Motion for Preliminary Injunctive Relief. JLI's staff was further reminded of this legal requirement by Brent Fine via email on August 30, 2018.

Despite the City's demand that JLI comply with the law, it has continuously failed to do so. JLI has conducted multiple unpermitted events on the Exterior Common Areas since the City's June 14, 2018 letter. Further, JLI continues to promote unpermitted special events on the Exterior Common Areas, as illustrated by the enclosed press release announcing numerous upcoming events.

While complying with the law is important, in and of itself, JLI's compliance with the special events permitting process has become paramount in light of the recent mass shooting at the Landing. Chapter 191 was mandated by the City "to protect and promote the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of and visitors to the City of Jacksonville." Ord. Code §191.101(b). The special events permitting process allows the City to verify that all special events on public property will be conducted safely, and that the appropriate security, police protection, and fire and rescue personnel are onsite for the event.

As JLI knows, Section 191.104 of the Ordinance Code requires application for special events permits to be made at least 90 days prior to the commencement of the special event. JLI has not applied for permits for any of the events listed in its press release, nor has it applied for a single future event. For example, assuming JLI intends to promote and conduct a special event on the Exterior Common Areas during the week of this year's Georgia-Florida football game (October 27, 2018), it has willfully missed the deadline and failed to timely apply for the necessary special events permit.

The City demands that JLI immediately cease conducting illegal unpermitted events on the Exterior Common Areas. These events are potentially hazardous to the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of and visitors to the City of Jacksonville.”

GC-#1233534-V2-Letter to JLI 8-31-18 Re Special Events Permitting by Destiny Johnson on Scribd

However, representatives for the landing said they’ve never been required to pull special permits.

GC-#1217014-V1-Letter to JLI Dated 6-14-18 Re Special Events by Destiny Johnson on Scribd

They released the following statement to First Coast News:

“Until recently, the City has never required permits for special events at The Jacksonville Landing, and that has been the case for 31 years.

Unfortunately, we think this is motivated by the City’s unwarranted and wrongful attempt to evict Jacksonville Landing Investments and is not coincidental.

Notwithstanding, and without waiving our position that permits are not required, we intend to work with the City towards a mutually agreeable solution pending the hearing scheduled for October 17. We anticipate and expect the City to exercise good faith in this regard."

-The Jacksonville Landing

