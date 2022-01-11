Neptune Beach seniors want city to reopen Senior Activity Center

City officials say the building is not accessible and cannot reopen until an ADA compliant porch and ramp are built.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach seniors are demanding that the city reopen its Senior Activity Center.

The building has sat vacant for almost three years, and they say they want to know why it's taking so long to open back up for the community to enjoy.

However, city officials say seniors will have to wait until next year. They say the building is not accessible and cannot reopen until an ADA compliant porch and ramp are built at the entrance.

"Construction is the next step is construction in this process. We've heard from some firms that are going to submit a bid, and hopefully we get a good price so that we can move forward pretty quickly," said Stefen Wynn, Neptune Beach City Manager.

Locals say the city should have done something sooner, but Wynn says the city took its time to make sure the design was done right.

"With the sacrifice of time we got a final design project that was quality, that we believe is quality and is still under the not to exceed price of the contract," Wynn said.

The center's director, Leslie Lyne, says a wraparound porch and accessible ramp will be added to the entrance of the building. Lyne says during this time she's been making sure design plans and funding is in order.

"I've been very busy working with the design team to usher this along, I've been doing travel club, a fundraiser for the center we've had to raise money to keep us open," she said.

Wynn says just the design of the project cost the city a little over $26,000 and overall construction is expected to be between $100,000 and $300,000. The city is using grants it received from the city and community members to assist with the cost.

"We really want it open the sooner, the better," Wynn said. "The next step is deciding on a contractor at our Nov 7th meeting and getting that contractor to do the work and once that is done we can open."