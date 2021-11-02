City announces additional funding for septic tank phase-out, says initial 2016 project hit funding snag

Curry said the city is announcing a new plan to allocate additional dollars to complete the much-needed septic tank phase-out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After five years, it seems as if the City is finally moving forward with its promise to citizens to phase out septic tanks in three Jacksonville neighborhoods.

Mayor Lenny Curry and members of the Jacksonville City Council hosted a news conference Thursday to discuss the project.

In 2016, the city and JEA partnered on a program for extending sewer service to nearly 1,600 lots in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel subdivisions. according to our news partners at the Florida Times-Union.

"...unforeseen circumstances and challenges that can occur and projects of this magnitude, our funding ran out and we didn't complete the project in these three neighborhoods," said Curry during Thursday's news conference. "But while the funding fell short, our commitment to these communities did not and that's why we're here today..."

Curry said the city is announcing a new plan to allocate additional dollars to complete the much-needed septic tank phase-out.

The city of Jacksonville is putting forth $14.3 million for this project and JEA will be shelling out an additional $12.5 million for a combined total of $28.6 million.

"Anytime you're dealing with a project of this magnitude, a project that can take years, markets change, the economy changes, which is why when you think about the magnitude of billions of dollars in septic tank work that's going to need to be done," said Curry. "We know that cost structures are going to change they could go up they could go down, but the longer we wait, the more volatile it is which is why it's important that we're going to collaborate and work to come up with a long term solution."