City of Jacksonville rings in 2021 with annual New Year’s fireworks show

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will be ringing in 2021 with their annual fireworks show.

This year's fireworks will be launched from a barge on the St. Johns River between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels and high above the St. Johns River from the Acosta Bridge.

These locations are able to be viewed from both the North and South banks in Downtown Jacksonville in addition to viewing from Brooklyn and under the Fuller Warren Bridge where the Riverside Arts Market is held.

The fireworks show will begin at midnight.