Jacksonville's City Rescue Mission will open their cold weather emergency Shelter Monday on Saturday as temperatures are expected to dip below 40 degrees.

People seeking a warm, safe shelter can check in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn at 234 W. State Street starting at 2:30 p.m on Saturday. Overnight guests can remain in the building until 10:30 a.m. the next day or until temperatures exceed 40 degrees. Guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

“We will not turn anyone away," Jaime Davis, Manager of Emergency Services, said.

"We want to make sure that Jacksonville citizens without a home have warm shelter and a hot meal," Executive Director Penny Kievet said.

