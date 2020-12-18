City Rescue Mission increases cold shelter capacity, hours for cold nights

The change is to help those in need of shelter during nights where temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City Rescue Mission in Downtown Jacksonville announced Friday that it will be increasing its overnight capacity to help those in need of shelter during nights where temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

The mission's hours will also be extended.

On cold nights, guests who are seeking shelter can check into the City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn, 234 W. State St., beginning at 2:30 p.m. each day.

They will also receive a hot meal and access to showers and clean clothing.

“We will not turn anyone away,” states Penny Kievet, CRM Executive Director. “We want to make sure that those without a home have a warm shelter and a hot meal.”