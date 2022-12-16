City Rescue Mission will extend overnight services due to cold weather

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the forecasted low temperatures, City Rescue Mission (CRM) will increase its overnight capacity as well as extend its hours to those in need of shelter.

They will remain with us as long as the temperature is below 40 degrees.

“We will not turn anyone away. We want to make sure that those without a home have a warm shelter and a hot meal.” says Paul Stasi, CRM Executive Director. Guests seeking safe shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn, located at 234 W. State Street, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

"We are encouraging people to stay in for their safety during this cold weather," says City Rescue Mission City Rescue Mission.

The organization is a non-profit, faith-based organization in Downtown Jacksonville that has provided help to those experiencing homelessness and addiction in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida for 76 years.