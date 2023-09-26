St. Augustine bars won't need extra permit to serve alcohol past midnight

Many people spoke against the ordinance that would require extra permits arguing it would hurt businesses. Others said the ordinance would help make the city safer.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine bars won’t need an additional permit to serve alcohol past midnight.

The city commission voted down the ordinance after nearly 5 hours of discussion at Monday night's meeting.

The ordinance was first proposed in 2021 due to safety concerns in the city's downtown area.

In addition to the permit, the ordinance would have required bars take part in a training program, provide security among other requirements.

The majority of people who spoke during public comment were against the ordinance and said it would hurt businesses in the city. Others said a lot of the requirements in the ordinance are already steps bars take to keep customers safe.

"I feel bad for whoever is put in the position to be able to have to enforce this ordinance it is going to be extremely difficult when there are already ordinances out there that are not being enforced." Prohibition Kitchen owner, Shane Sheltra, said.

In the minority for the ordinance were neighbors who said it would help improve safety in the city.

"Residents see the adoption of an ordinance tonight as a commitment by you to provide the safety of everyone enjoying our historic city at night." a neighbor said.

Moving forward, the city commission agreed it wants to create a partnership with business owners to address issues so everyone can thrive.