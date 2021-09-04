City of St. Augustine celebrates 456th anniversary with special Mass, reenactments

On Sept. 8, 1565, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés officially founded St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is celebrating the founding of the 'Nation's Oldest City' as well as the founding of America's First Parish.

On Sept. 8, 1565, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés officially founded St. Augustine. To honor the 456th anniversary, a number of events will take place at Mission Nombre de Dios and Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.

At 10 a.m., the mission will host a reenactment of the Spanish landing, eating the Historic Florida Militia’s Men of Menendez and the St. Augustine Maritime Heritage Foundation Chalupa.

There will be a Holy Mass at the rustic altar at the mission at 11 a.m.

Then at noon, there will be a Grand Procession to the Fountain of Youth where reenactors will recreate America's First Thanksgiving meal.