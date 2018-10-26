JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- If you have an idea of how to reduce crime in Jacksonville, the City wants to hear from you. Until the end of business day on Friday, the City of Jacksonville is accepting applications to take part in a newly created Task Force on Safety and Crime Reduction.

The goal is to address ongoing concerns in the area and address how city leaders can help.

One life-long resident, Larry Newman, shared his ideas on what he thinks is the secret to solving crime in our community.

Newman has lived in Jacksonville all his life, over five decades.

“Right now it seems like everyone is I got mine, I don’t care if you get yours," Newman said.

In addition to serving hot dogs, he’s serving up a little bit of advice for those looking to serve on the city of Jacksonville’s newest crime task force.

“We stayed outside, today kids are inside the house all the time, doing all these violent video games, that’s all they see, shoot em up, shoot em up," he said.

City Council President Aaron Bowman expects the task force to be made up of about 20 people from the community in addition to city administrative staff and faith leaders. While the focus is still open for discussion, Newman wants to see actual investment.

“We could sit behind and in a room and talk all we want to, but ain't nothing going to get done talking in no room, we’ve got to do some action do something make some moves," he said.

Newman says the task force can start with city parks. Much like he has a secret to his sauce, he feels the secret ingredient to fixing crime, more diversions for our youth.

“They take all the money from our parks in the inner city to put out there that’s not where the crime is at, we need it right here in our neighborhood, downtown," he said.

It's an investment that Newman says will require help from the community, but more importantly action from the committee.

“Nothing seems to ever come out of these things, you need some action got to come out of it, do something," he said.

If you're interested in joining the safety and crime reduction task force, click here.

