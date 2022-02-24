City of Jacksonville and JSO to offer free resource to help landlords prevent illegal activity

The free virtual training will be offered on Tuesday, March 22nd to rental property owners and managers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are joining together to offer training to landlords.

The free virtual training will be offered on Tuesday, March 22nd to rental property owners and managers. The resource will help landlords prevent illegal activity on their properties, according to the City.

"The content of the course has been developed through a process of intensive research involving hundreds of organizations and individuals: landlords, management associations, private attorneys, public defenders, housing authority personnel, tenant screening companies, law enforcement leaders, district officers, and many others," as listed in the description of the program.