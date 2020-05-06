City of Jacksonville relief program will grant up to $2000 for small businesses

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to applicants that meet certain conditions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville says it will launch a small business relief program on Monday to provide support to local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

In addition to providing financial assistance for those who have lost revenue due to the pandemic, the program was designed to encourage approved businesses to retain their employees throughout the reopening process.

"The actions we took as a city to flatten the curve of COVID-19 were successful, but also placed a heavy burden on small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout our community," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "As we work together to safely and responsibly re-open our city and economy, we must do what we can to help affected small businesses and their employees."

With this relief grant program, The City will make one-time payments of up to $2,000 to 4,500 qualifying small business owners.



Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to applicants that meet the following conditions for eligibility:

The business must be located in Duval County;

You must provide the Tax ID assigned to your small business;

The business must have been in operation for at least one (1) year prior to Feb. 29, 2020;

The business should not have had more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020

The business owner must certify that the business has experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Those interested in participating in the program are strongly encouraged to create a MyJax business account at myjax.custhelp.com and follow the link for the small business relief grant program.

The same website and account will be used for the application process.