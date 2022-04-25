City of Jacksonville will allow mobile pay for parking

Mobile pay will be available through the ParkMobile app as of Monday.

The city of Jacksonville will launch contactless, mobile payment for parking Monday.

Decals are still being installed -- if mobile parking is available, you'll see a ParkMobile sticker. If your parking spot has a decal, you can now use the ParkMobile app to pay for your time parked in the city.

The Office of Public Parking will continue to install decals throughout the week. Once this effort is complete, ParkMobile will be available at 1,420 parking spaces in downtown Jacksonville.

"As we continue to see unprecedented growth and development in downtown Jacksonville, there is a notable need for convenient parking," Mayor Lenny Curry said. "We are excited about our partnership with ParkMobile as it will make it easier for residents and visitors to frequent this portion of our city."