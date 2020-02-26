The city of Jacksonville is offering landlords a free training program with an all-day seminar set for Thursday.

In a web posting for the training session, the city says it has based the training "on the National Landlord Training Program, originally supported by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice."

The listing says the training will cover several topics, including how landlords can screen applicants, warning signs of illegal drug activity, and a landlord's options to pursue evictions.

Thursday's training session begins at 9 a.m., and there are only 50 seats are available. Pre-register online here.

Parking is available and attendees are recommended to bring their own lunch.

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27

WHERE: Legends Community Center, 5054 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL, 32208.