JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Damage city property and you will pay for it, but if the city should cause damage to your own property, there could be a different outcome.

Sunday morning, the peace in Becky Doss' West Jacksonville neighborhood was shattered by a police chase.

"About 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, we heard this loud noise and thought somebody was trying to break into the house," Doss said.

Doss and her family have a home near an intersection on Cinnamon Lakes Drive. It was there that the police pursuit came to an abrupt end.

"There are about 15 cop cars surrounding the whole house," she said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was after the suspect in a stolen car when he crashed into a parked vehicle in a resident's driveway and took off running.

"The guy who carjacked the car ran across the street and jumped across our fence and was in our backyard," Doss said.

The police went after the suspect in her backyard and destroyed part of her fence and gate in the process.

"I just assume they would take care of it," Doss said.

She was provided a police report which simply stated the damaged property and instructed her to file a claim with the city's risk insurance. Doss did exactly that.

"The claims adjuster Bill Hanna told me to get two claims within 24 hours," Doss said.

She followed the instructions but wonders if the City of Jacksonville is acting in good faith.

The denial letter, which is dated the day after the incident said:

"We have concluded our investigation and did not find any negligence against JSO or the City of Jacksonville.

The JSO officers were in the course of their duty. There was an exigent circumstance which means there was an emergency situation requiring swift action to prevent imminent danger to life, serious damage to property, or to forestall the imminent escape of a suspect, or destruction of evidence.

We regret the outcome was not more favorable but trust that you understand our position."

"I am disappointed," Doss said. "They caused the damage."

A city spokesperson would further explain how it is a Florida Statute that protects the police department and the City of Jacksonville.

"When pursuit under exigent circumstances with certain factors, such as felony pursuit, cause injuries or damage, the law enforcement agency is exonerated from liability; see Florida Statute 901.25(1); see also Ross v. City of Jacksonville, 274 So.3d 1180."

.

The damage to her property is about $400, not enough to sue the city.

The city suggested Doss file a claim with her homeowner's insurance or wait for court-ordered restitution when the suspect is convicted, or turn to victim services.