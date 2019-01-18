Mayor Curry and Council President Bowman have been busy reviewing and relief options for Jacksonville families impacted by the government shutdown.

The mayor tweeted on Friday that there are a wide variety of funds available on a local level for federal employees impacted by the government shutdown, including half a million dollars worth of grants from the city's social services department to help workers and families that can't pay their bills.

The Mayor says he's also talked to JEA and they are working with families struggling with utility bills.

"While Washington remains deadlocked, federal employees, retirees & families are caught in the middle," tweets Curry. "With jobs & paychecks in limbo for weeks, Council Pre @AaronAbowman & I have been reviewing relief options that are available for Jacksonville’s federal workforce."

Council President Bowman added, "These families deserve whatever we can do to help. Many in the private and non-profit sector are already helping: Mayor Curry and I want to make sure the city is doing its part."

Mayor Curry said that the Military Affairs department is available to help those within military families who may be in need.

"Employees and retirees from multiple agencies, as well as the U.S Coast Guard have either been off the job or on the job without pay. Since Washington can't come together in a sensible way, then we will," said Mayor Curry.

According to the paperwork, in order to qualify for any of these funds, you will have to show exhausted or insufficient resources.

RESOURCES:

To apply for grants offered by the City of Jacksonville's Social Services Division to help assist with rent, mortgage, utilities and food you can call 904-630-0545.

For JEA services such as payment plan extensions and alternate payment arrangements, you can call 904-665-6000.

The City of Jacksonville has a longstanding relationship with the United Way. They are able to help those impacted by the shutdown with referrals to agencies that provide rent, mortgage and food assistance. You can reach them by dialing 2-1-1.

The City of Jacksonville Military affairs and Veterans Department is offering interest-free loans to Coast Guard personnel. Additional services are also available for other members of the military. Call 904-630-3680.

The shutdown has now reached a record 28 days and counting.