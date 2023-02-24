City of Jacksonville eyeing $900,000 property in San Marco for water pump station

When it floods, the machine would pump the water back into the St. Johns River.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has plans to build a water pump in San Marco.

It would be used to alleviate flooding. Before crews can start the project, they need to buy a specific piece of property.

However, the property owner isn't leaving it until he gets what he wants - which is $900,000. The city might have to pay up.

People who live in San Marco say a water pump station would be a game changer to their quality of life. San Marco is known to flood and the waters can rise to high levels when it rains heavily. Martha Paulk calls San Marco home. To Paulk, this kind of project is a suitable investment.

"There are times when the streets are completely flooded and really-truly impassable," Paulk said. "It [A water Pump Station] would be effective. That would be an awesome solution to an ongoing problem."

The owner has a duplex on the corner of LaSalle Street and River Road.

That is where the water pump station would be located. The owner of the property declined to talk to First Coast News because he said nothing is set in stone.

Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci believes the price the owner is negotiating is way too high. He doesn't believe the property is worth $900,000. However, to Carlucci, it is an investment that would be worth it in the long run.

He said the city could pay a lot of money, so taxpayers can save money.

"At first blush, you're saying 'gosh we're really paying too much for that property.' We are, I suppose," Carlucci said. "But in the long-haul, it's going to save us so much money without having to pay infrastructure over and over again."

Residents like Paulk believe if the city of Jacksonville has to pay up, then so be it. Jacksonville City Council is expected to vote on the matter on Tuesday.