City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million

The city previously distributed $62.6 million of federal funds and has now received additional funds. Applications open again Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release.

The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million in federal funds to provide assistance. Additional funds have now allowed the program to reopen. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday, November 30 at 8 a.m. to December 5 at 5 p.m.

The funds can cover up to 12 months of past due rent and utility payments only for rental households that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

To see if you are eligible, click here.

