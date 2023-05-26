City of Jacksonville expected to open 20 pools this weekend

There are 20 pools around the First Coast that will be open to the public this weekend. Here's a full rundown of where you can jump in and cool off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you ready for summer? The City of Jacksonville has announced the opening of 20 community pools this Saturday.

Outdoor pools are open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Cecil Aquatics is open year-round.

Outdoor pools will be open:

Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following pools will be open on Saturday, May 27:

Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.

Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.

Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.

Emmett Reed Park – 1093 W. 6th St.

Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.

Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.

Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.

Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.

Julius Guinyard Park – 1358 Jefferson St.

Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.

Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.

Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.

Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.

Riverside High School – 1200 S. McDuff Ave.

Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.

Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.

Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.

Starting June 3, outdoor pools are open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Additional pool locations may open throughout summer as the city works to hire lifeguards.