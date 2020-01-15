The city of Atlantic Beach conducted a sea-level rise vulnerability assessment to address the growing concern of sea-level rise on the First Coast.

Atlantic Beach City Manager Shane Corbin says current maps, "don't address sea level."

After seeing flooding problems in St. Augustine and Downtown Jacksonville, the city of Atlantic beach felt the need to assess their sea-level rise vulnerability. The assessment looks at a variety of different issues due to sea-level rise that could affect the city.

“It looks at on top of the bathtub model to show where future storm surge and other impacts may happen due to sea-level rise,” Corbin said.

The assessment is a projection into the future of what sea-level rise impacts may be in 25 and 50 years in Atlantic Beach.

“We’re going to start to make some decisions about how do we either protect certain infrastructure or how do we raise certain infrastructure from where the impacts would be,” Corbin said.

The plan will also help protect resident’s property values by being able to identify areas where the city can take actions to protect the property. Corbin says this is a preemptive assessment and there’s no need for residents to worry right now.

The assessment is available online at the city’s website for residents to view. Residents can also voice concerns and opinions on the assessment at future city meetings. The city hopes to begin implementing the assessment this summer.

