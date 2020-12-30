City leaders discuss Lot J development in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — City leaders will discuss plans to develop Lot J in Downtown Jacksonville at a press conference Wednesday morning.
Council Member Reginald Gaffney will be joined by several colleagues at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall, according to a news release.
Gaffney said a large number of people who live on the Eastside support the plans to redevelop Lot J.
"When you look at Lot J, it would not only benefit my district, but Northeast Florida as a whole," Gaffney said. "For small businesses struggling during this pandemic, it's going to be a boost to small businesses."
The proposed Lot J development would entail a public-private partnership with Shad Khan and the Cordish Companies to bring a Live! entertainment district, 350 apartments in two mid-rise buildings and at least 120 boutique hotel rooms to the land currently used as a parking lot in the Downtown sports complex.
The project is expected to be voted on by Jacksonville City Council in early January. It would commit taxpayers footing roughly half the bill of $450 to $482 million.
The deal has drawn criticism over its cost, the largest of any development project in city history.
