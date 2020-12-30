City leaders discuss Lot J development in Downtown Jacksonville

Council Member Reginald Gaffney will be joined by several colleagues in front of City Hall for a press conference Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — City leaders will discuss plans to develop Lot J in Downtown Jacksonville at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Council Member Reginald Gaffney will be joined by several colleagues at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall, according to a news release.

Gaffney said a large number of people who live on the Eastside support the plans to redevelop Lot J.

"When you look at Lot J, it would not only benefit my district, but Northeast Florida as a whole," Gaffney said. "For small businesses struggling during this pandemic, it's going to be a boost to small businesses."

Happening soon: councilman Reggie Gaffney holding a press conference discussing Lot J. Gaffney has been a supporter of the deal, follow along for further updates. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/2U892Fl5ww — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) December 30, 2020

The proposed Lot J development would entail a public-private partnership with Shad Khan and the Cordish Companies to bring a Live! entertainment district, 350 apartments in two mid-rise buildings and at least 120 boutique hotel rooms to the land currently used as a parking lot in the Downtown sports complex.

The project is expected to be voted on by Jacksonville City Council in early January. It would commit taxpayers footing roughly half the bill of $450 to $482 million.