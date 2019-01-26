JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marked the first of several meetings as the City of Jacksonville launched a new Safety and Crime Reduction Task Force. The meeting was held at City Hall and included roughly 40 educators, pastors, business owners and city officials.

Their mission is aimed at increasing public safety and finding solutions to gun violence issues impacting the city.

Before the meeting, mothers of murdered children joined in solidarity for a press conference on the City Hall steps, demanding city officials take action and recognize the Jacksonville's gun violence problem as an epidemic.

For the past three years, Jacksonville has had at least 100 murders.

"It’s just been meeting after meeting after meeting at what point are going to stop meeting and going to do something about it,?" Latasha Hobbs told First Coast News. Hobbs' son, Maurice, was killed just days before his birthday two years ago.

During the task force meeting, the group focused on crime statistics and trends. They also took time out to review crime studies. Task Force Chairman, Pastor Mark Griffin says the task force is not another group study, instead its an opportunity to find solutions.

"We're now about looking what we are doing in this City, what we can do better and more of to make sure that we make a difference of these affected communities," Griffin said.

The meeting comes just hours after a man was found shot to death in the street in Durkeeville. The killer is still on the loose. These types of violent crimes that continue are just another reason why mothers of murdered children are demanding an active and aggressive approach.

"We need boots on the ground right now, no more meetings our children are dying here," Hobbs said.

The next task force meeting is set for 9 a.m., Feb. 8 at City Hall.