City leaders hold emergency meeting after 5-year-old drowns in Jacksonville pond

Council members Ju’Coby Pittman and LeAnna Cumber said they want to expand their retention pond safety campaign and see if the infrastructure can be improved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In hopes of saving lives, city leaders are working to make retention ponds safer in Jacksonville.

Just days after the drowning death of a 5-year-old boy, council members Ju’Coby Pittman and LeAnna Cumber had an emergency meeting with the city's public works director John Pappas.

"This is an emergency," Pittman explained. "This is an urgency that we get the information out to the community."

The council members said they want to expand their retention pond safety campaign. They plan to go directly to places like schools and churches to educate children and parents on the dangers that come with these necessary stormwater drainage systems in communities across the city. Pittman and Cumber are hoping to team up with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue to make sure the message really resonates with families.

However, councilmembers realize raising awareness can’t help keep people safe in every situation.

“That's why it's so important that we do both – that we really focus on the education campaign, and also start really looking into are there are other ways to address the actual infrastructure of the ponds themselves to make them safe," Cumber said.

The council members are having Pappas see if design standards would allow signage warning people about the steep slopes and muddy bottoms of retention ponds.

"Just because the ponds may look beautiful, it is a dangerous place. Putting up signs and barriers and where kids could grasp and immediately know that it is a dangerous spot," Pittman described her vision of signage.

Additionally, Pappas said he will also look into the possibility of natural barriers, such as bushes, to keep people away. Cumber brought up fences, too. However, she said, they could get in the way of first responders in the event of an emergency.

Pittman and Cumber also want to work with local developers to get their input on the infrastructure of retention ponds.

"It will take money, it will take time, it will take everyone getting together and making this a really important issue," Cumber explained.

The council members and Pappas hope to meet with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and local developers soon.