City leaders break ground on new fire station in Deerwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — City leaders broke ground Wednesday morning on a new fire station in the Deerwood area of Jacksonville.

The permanent Fire Station 63 will be off Gate Parkway, a growing part of town. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's Chief Keith Powers says the firefighters there will cover 5,000 homes, 400 businesses and 30 apartment complexes as well as several schools.

Powers says building the station will be a more than $7 million project. The groundbreaking comes the morning after the city passed its budget. The fire department gets the second largest chunk of the budget after the sheriff's office.

"This is a very important fire station," Powers said. "It's very important to this growing area of town and it's very important that we can respond and meet those NFPA numbers to keep our response times down because in this business minutes equal lives."

Powers says the budget also includes money to build three additional fire stations this fiscal year.

#HappeningNow The @JFRDJAX groundbreaking for Fire Station 63 off Gate Pkwy. Mayor @lennycurry is now talking about the city investing in first responders. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Z9DwgdxO76 — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) September 23, 2020