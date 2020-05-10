WATCH LIVE| City, Jaguars to announce future of Lot J development

Mayor Lenny Curry, Jaguars team leaders and members of the Jacksonville City Council will announce plans for the next step in developing Lot J at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The future of Lot J in the heart of Downtown Jacksonville's sports district is becoming clearer, as leaders announce plans and legislation for the development of the area adjacent to TIAA Bank Field.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Jaguars owner Shad Khan as well as other Jags leaders and members of the Jacksonville City Council are making the announcement Monday at 12:05 p.m., which will include "long-awaited details for this catalytic project that will ignite investment opportunities for Downtown Jacksonville," the city said in a news release.

The announcement will take place at Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at Daily's Place.

First Coast News will be there for the announcement and will stream it live online.

You can watch the news conference live below. Story continues below.

The announcement comes more than a year after Mayor Lenny Curry said the city and Khan had reached terms to develop Lot J. Under that proposed deal, the city would have given Khan a $260 million economic incentives package, including $208 million in hard cash, to build a $450 million development that included an entertainment district made up restaurants, bars and an outdoor stage, as well as a 300-unit luxury residential high-rise tower, a 200-room boutique hotel and an office tower.

It's unclear whether the new agreement will include the same terms announced in 2019, as the city hasn't responded to a public records request for the plans that the Times-Union made last week.

Although Khan has proposed multiple renderings and plans to build an urban village surrounding TIAA Bank Field, Monday's announcement will reveal the first development agreement Khan and the city have actually reached.

The City Council will have to vote on the agreement. Officials representing Khan presented the plan to council members during private meetings last week.