City of Jacksonville, JSO to offer free resource to help landlords prevent illegal activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are joining together to offer training to landlords.

The free training will be offered on Tuesday, July 9, to rental property owners and managers. The resource will help landlords prevent illegal activity on their properties, according to the City.

The course is free, but registration is required and limited to the first 50 participants. The course will be held in person at Northeast Florida Builders Association, 6747 Southpoint Parkway, Jacksonville. Parking is free.

The following topics will be covered in the course, according to the program's website:

Prevention and Applicant Screening

How code compliance can protect your rights as a landlord

Benefits of applicant screening

Tips to strengthen rental agreements

How to become a proactive property manager

Drug Nuisance Abatement

Warning signs of drug activity

Actions you must take if you discover your tenant or tenant’s guests are conducting illegal activities at your property

Role of the Police Department

Crisis resolution and the eviction process