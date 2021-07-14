City Councilman talks about future plans after the demolition of Berkman Plaza II

There’s plans that could bring more affordable housing and jobs to that area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A $1.2-million-dollar demolition project on Berkman Plaza 2 is set to start as early as Thursday.

The demolition crew says their operation has been pushed back because they were waiting for pieces of equipment they haven’t received yet.

“This city and this community has been patient for over 10 years and in another 90 days we’ll have something to smile about because this will not be an eyesore for Jacksonville anymore," said City Councilman Reggie Gaffney.

The high-rise building was supposed to start two weeks ago.

The President of Pece of Mind Environmental, Steve Pece, says the setback is because they’re missing pieces of equipment for their high-reach excavator.

“Overall it looks like a very well-built building. Unfortunately, with today's market its not good for proper future developments which is why this building has to go away," said Pece.

Pece says they will start demolishing the building from the top-down and the process will take about three months.

Gaffney says after the building is knocked down there are plans that could bring more affordable housing and jobs to that area.

“I know were going to have green space right there so there can be a play park area right there. I know the first floor will be retail and then you’re going to have townhouses," said Gaffney.