City Council workshop on Jacksonville policing turns attention to citizen review board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last summer, the police-involved deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery became the driving force behind street protests across the country.

Many of those carrying placards were ordinary citizens saying enough is enough. Here in Jacksonville, their call to end social injustice is being heard in City Hall.

"Our initiative was birthed out of the demonstrations, absolutely," said Michael Boylan.

Councilmembers Boylan and Joyce Morgan are heading up a Safer Together Initiative workshop.

"I think what we would like to see is more community policing programs," said Boylan. "We want to make it safe for the officer as well as the citizen."

There have been several workshops focused on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office training in the use of force and the handling of mental health issues.

On Monday, another workshop turned attention to a proposed citizen review board.

Going into the meeting, Boylan noted it has been tried before and failed.

"There was another attempt in previous years, and it was met with some resistance by JSO," he said.

His colleague, Councilman Dennis Garrett, has introduced legislation calling for a citizen review board of police matters.

"I am very passionate about it," said Dennis.

He described his proposed bill as critical to transparency and building community relations.

Dennis said his legislation calls for 14 citizens, who have experienced the JSO citizens academy, and one JSO representative.

But for now, his proposal is on hold.

"If those critics look at the bill and actually read what the bill does and who makes up this body they would embrace it," said Dennis.

At Monday's meeting a member of the San Diego Community review board will give evidence to the merits.

"It is about transparency. It is about accountability," said Dennis.

Steve Zona of the police union FOP will give evidence of its demerits.

"The FOP is opposed to the creation of a civilian review board," said Zona.