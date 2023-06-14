City Council votes to withdraw grant to Jinko Solar factory following Homeland Security presence

Last month, officers said they were serving a search warrant that was part of an ongoing federal investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council voted to withdraw a $2.3 million economic development grant to Jinko Solar factory on Tuesday.

It was a unanimous vote (18-0) to withdraw the funding.

Last month, Homeland Security officers were seen on site at 4660 New World Avenue. Officers said they were serving a search warrant that's part of an ongoing federal investigation.

At this time, there is no indication of what the investigation is regarding.

A spokesperson for JinkoSolar gave this statement: