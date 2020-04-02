City Council Member Garrett Dennis is holding a follow-up meeting Tuesday afternoon regarding JEA Board appointments.

Last week, Dennis of District 9 held a meeting to discuss the proposal of granting City Council the executive power to appoint at least three members of the JEA board.

On Tuesday, he is expected to continue this discussion and will also be suggesting that the board members be chosen by the mayor of Jacksonville and one representative from JEA chosen by the unions, according to Dennis' executive council assistant, Taryn Roberts.