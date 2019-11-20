Jacksonville City Council members said Tuesday the JEA board must rescind its July vote in favor of a new plan aimed at rewarding employees for the utility’s performance after the City Council Auditor said the plan could potentially create a huge financial windfall for employees if the city sells JEA.

JEA said last week it has put the plan on hold, and the board plans to take up “indefinite postponement” at its Dec. 17 meeting.

Council members said during a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday the JEA board needs to go farther and vote to end any possibility the plan would ever be put into place.

Employees who choose to participate in the program, which is similar to a deferred compensation plan, would risk getting nothing in return for their payments, but on the upside, their gains would have no cap on how high they would go, City Council Auditor Kyle Billy told the council.

If JEA were sold at a price that results in a net gain of $4 billion for the city, JEA employees would reap $315 million based on them putting $1 million of their own money into the performance plan, according to Billy’s analysis.

City Council member Ron Salem called it a “mind-boggling” concept.

Council member Tommy Hazouri said he was shocked that the JEA board approved the performance plan, particularly since it came on top of the board agreeing to give retention bonuses for employees for working at JEA in the event of a sale of the utility and also giving senior executives an added layer of post-employment benefits.

He and Salem said the JEA board must cancel the proposal.

Sherry Hall, vice president of governmental affairs for JEA, told the Finance Committee the board will take a vote at its December meeting “to address this, and it will not be implemented.”

The plan approved by the board in July would let all JEA employees voluntarily use a portion of their salary to purchase “performance units” that employees would redeem in three years based on the utility’s financial performance.

JEA’s board approved selling up to 100,000 of the performance units at a cost of $10 per unit, or a total payment of $1 million that would go to JEA.

At worst, employees would get nothing for their performance units, making it a money-losing proposition for them. But at best, the value in three years would increase many times over the employee’s purchase price with no cap on what the returns to employees would be, Billy told the City Council’s Finance Committee.

For instance, if the plan had been in place in 2015, employees who purchased a total of $1 million in performance units would have been able to redeem them in 2018 for $101.3 million, according to Billy. JEA would pay for the redemption amount.

The massive returns could potentially be even greater if the city were to sell the utility, Billy said. He said if there were a sale, the three-year time frame to cash in on the performance units would be shortened in the performance plan.

But if the city were to net $4 billion from a sale, that larger gain would result in employees being able to redeem their performance units for a total of $315 million, according to Billy’s memo.

If a sale netted $5 billion for the city, then JEA employees in the performance plan would cash in $636 million off a total $1 million investment, the auditor said.

JEA Board Chairwoman April Green sent a letter Monday to Billy saying that prior to his report, the board already planned to take up the “indefinite postponement” of the plan at the board’s Dec. 17 meeting.

Click here for more from the Florida Times-Union.

Beyond the financial concerns raised by Billy, the plan also faces legal questions about whether JEA even has legal authority to put such a performance plan into effect.

General Counsel Jason Gabriel, whose office is responsible for providing legal guidance to the JEA board for matters that come before it for a vote, said in a Nov. 12 letter to JEA CEO Aaron Zahn that the performance plan “would be a novel approach to accomplishing the board’s goal in the public sector, but as currently structured contains outstanding issues under City Charter” and other law.

Gabriel’s letter was a response to a letter that same day from Zahn who said the “long-term nature” of the performance plan did not match up with the shorter term time frame of JEA’s consideration of a deal that would end city ownership of the utility.

Salem, who is a member of the council’s Finance Committee, said he supports performance-based incentives and has seen how effective they are in the private sector. But he said the performance plan approved by the JEA board goes too far.

“I think it’s extremely critical that this plan be withdrawn completely, and not postponed,” Salem said. “It’s just mind-boggling to me that this is on top of what we’ve already discussed” for JEA employee incentives. “To have this on top of that is just too much and I think the message should be withdraw it.”

One of JEA’s minimum requirements for a privatization deal is that all employees would receive retention bonuses for continuing to work at the utility up through the time a privatization deal is finalized and then for an additional two years. Those bonuses would be paid in three installments for a total amount equal to one year of the employee’ salary.

The council’s Finance Committee and Rules Committee on Tuesday approved collective bargaining agreements that contain the benefit of retention bonuses for JEA employees represented by unions.

The JEA board approved an additional post-employment benefit for 13 top-ranking executives that would give them consulting contracts totaling more than $1.5 million in consulting fees.

The board approved that benefit at a busy July 23 meeting that also authorized staff to explore privatization of JEA and approved the performance plan that the City Council Auditor’s office later reviewed.

The performance plan, which was the result of a months-long examination by JEA, prompted Billy to send questions to JEA in August. After the auditor’s staff met with JEA on Oct. 31, Billy said he began preparing a memo for City Council about his concerns because JEA planned to roll out the program in December for employees to sign up and then start deducting payments from their paychecks in January.

Billy said that on Nov. 13 he received a copy of Zahn’s letter to Gabriel about indefinitely suspending the plan. Billy said he decided to move forward with giving City Council a memo because his office identified numerous concerns about the performance plan.

“We just list all these things that we believe are essentially weaknesses or flaws that would need to be corrected if this plan was going to be used,” Billy told council members. “Otherwise, we think it should just be rescinded.”

Click here for more from the Florida Times-Union.