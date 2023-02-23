Jacksonville City Council continues investigation into LeAnna Cumber

City council continues to investigate whether LeAnna Cumber lied about her husband's involvement in the failed sale of JEA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council's second meeting of the reanimated Special Investigatory Committee into the failed sale of JEA was held Thursday morning.

City council continues to investigate whether one of their own members - and candidate for mayor - LeAnna Cumber lied about her husband's involvement in the sale.

"I guess just like it's always right to speak the truth, it's always right to seek the truth, so we're trying to seek the truth here," said City Council member and committee vice-chair Nick Howland.

Howland has publicly supported Daniel Davis, who is one of Cumber's opponents in the race for mayor. That fact was not lost on Council Member Michael Boylan.

"I reaffirm my concern that we are being used as instruments in the political process and that concerns me greatly," said Boylan.

Documents presented to the committee by the Office of the General Counsel were submitted by a law firm representing a woman named Erin Isaac, who is a member of the Davis campaign team.

One of the documents submitted to the committee is the response to a subpoena by JEA Public Power Partners in June 2020 stating that Cumber's husband Husein was considered as a consultant in the sale of JEA but was not retained due to a potential conflict of interest.

Additionally, one of the other submitted documents is LeAnna Cumber's disclosure statement from March 2021 stating that she had no conflicts of interest regarding the sale of JEA.

Councilwoman Cumber has maintained that she did nothing wrong.