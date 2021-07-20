City budget includes $495 million for capital improvement but no tax hikes

Jacksonville City Council President Sam Newby said the mayor's proposed $1.4 Billion budget can be interpreted as a sign that city hall is listening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At City Hall, what matters most to the voters has less to do with politics and more to do with meeting the needs of their community.

They are concerned about potholes, street flooding issues, garbage disposal and other things that impact their quality of life.

"It (the budget) never goes far enough, but I think we are at the right point," said Newby.

The section of the proposed spending plan getting a lot of attention is the nearly half a billion dollars proposed for capital improvement.

It is the biggest public works construction plan since former Mayor John Delaney's Better Jacksonville Plan.

"Jacksonville is in one of its best shape financially since the Delaney years,"

said Newby.

Among the proposal:

$24 million for road resurfacing

$50 million for parks, pools and libraries (another $50 million planned for next year)

$54 million for drainage and resiliency issues

$50 Million to phase out septic tanks

Septic tanks are in disrepair and have become a major environmental concern.

"I think there needs to be more funding per year put toward that to try and get that done and finished," said Reginald Blount.

Blount, former City Council candidate and now head of Jacksonville's Black Chamber of Commerce, believes the budget is a step in the right direction, but needs improvement.

"For example parks and recreation, I am surprised they would put that much there because there are so many other critical needs," said Blount.

Council President Newby believes the budget will be adopted but says it will be scrutinized, it will not be smooth sailing.

"This budget is a great budget and I think it will help move Jacksonville forward," said Newby.

It also includes a pay raise for city workers, 70 additional positions with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and dollars to create a third Cure Violence location.

Newby said also included in the budget is a one mullion dollar zero interest loan program targeting minority owned businesses.