After circling up with his girlfriend at The Slab last weekend, Jaguars fan Frank Whibley got down on one knee. But it wasn't to chug a beer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sundays are a big deal for Jaguars fan, Frank Whibley.

"Literally they started BCB [Bold City Brigade] and I was all into trying to help out as much as I can and then once I moved down here I kind of helped a couple other people help out with the Tampa chapter." Whibley said.

The Bold City Brigade became his home away from home, and his then-girlfriend Hunter Mekan's as well.

"They are no other, they're great people. They've known Frankie forever. We've been dating for three and a half years, so meeting them all last year at the Houston game for my first BCB away game was life changing." Mekan said.

A life-changing experience hosted the beginning of an eternal partnership last week at The Slab.

"I did it in sign language because she's going to school to become an ASL interpreter and speech pathologist, so I learned about four or five sentences to do it," Whibley said with a smile.

"And that's just what melted me." Mekan said.

Whibley proposed at last Saturday's Bold City Brigade tailgate, using his mother's ring. She passed away eight years ago.

"BCB was a huge part of my family they showed up for me emotionally they helped us financially to get everything going, so it was kind of full circle to give it to her in that atmosphere was pretty much family extended Jaguar's real family this that and the other it was pretty cool." Whibley said.

True love is different for everyone: Mountainous landscapes, aqua green horizons.

Or a teal circle-up, finished off with a beer.