Exclusive: Cinotti's Bakery offers statement after backlash regarding 'Straight Pride' meme

The meme was posted as Pride Month kicked off and hundreds took to social media to express their outrage. The Jacksonville bakery has since issued an apology.

A popular Jacksonville Beach bakery has issued a statement after receiving backlash in response to a meme that was posted by one of the owners related to 'Straight Pride'.

Cinotti's Bakery, located on Penman Road, has been a beach staple for 30 years and is widely known for its baked goods and famed seasonal pumpkin donuts.

Doodle Cinnoti is one of the owners of the establishment.

According to multiple sources, Doodle Cinnoti reportedly posted a meme over the weekend that depicted a straight couple getting married that said, "Straight Pride. It's natural, it's worked for thousands of years, and you can make babies."

The meme was posted just as Pride Month kicked off and shortly after, hundreds of people took to social media to express their outrage over the post.

"People and a business have a right to their religious views, but spewing hateful rhetoric is unacceptable," commented Linda Weiner on one of the bakery's Facebook photos. "Knowledge is power and if we all listened more, and tried to understand other's views and their plight our world would be a much better place to live in. This is Gay Pride Month...shame on you Cinotti's for being so ignorant and posting about "Straight Pride".

"I prefer my baked goods without hate as an ingredient," commented Whitney Kane.

On Monday, the bakery gave a statement to First Coast News.

"Cinotti’s Bakery has been a family business, for 70 years, with over 5 generations of our family pouring their hearts into the business.

We have been proud to serve our community by being part of your joy and occasions for all of these years. We have supported our community and charities with millions of dollars in donations.

It breaks my heart that we have lost some of the love of the community.

What you may have seen on social is not a true picture of who we are. We apologize that we have offended folks and can promise you we love this community and everyone in it.

Our hearts are breaking and we hope you will give us the opportunity to get to know the real us.

We are a family, we are a business - we are a family business. And we realize we are a public figure. And we are working diligently on ways to improve how all of our team connects with you.

- The Cinotti Family"

On Sunday, Cinotti's also posted an apology on its Facebook page

"We are fully aware of the offensive post made by a family member a few days ago. After understanding the hurt it has caused, we want to assure ALL our customers, we are a SAFE place for everyone."

The apology was met with mixed feedback. Some online criticized the bakery for what seemed like a forced apology after receiving negative feedback while others applauded the establishment for taking accountability for its actions.

It's not the first time the bakery has come under fire on social media.

In May 2020, the bakery made a post regarding its policy on face masks as the state began to make changes to some of its initial COVID-19 restrictions.