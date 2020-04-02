JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new 12-screen movie theater is set to open at The Pavilion at Durbin Parkin next week.

Cinemark Durbin Park and XD will open Thursday, Feb. 13 at 435 Durbin Pavilion Drive, the national chain announced on Facebook.

The theaters will have ergonomic oversized heated recliners with snack tables and cup holders. The XD auditorium will feature the largest wall-to-wall screen at the theater and include a state-of-the-art projector and custom surround sound.

Moviegoers will have the option to reserve their seats ahead of time on the theater’s website or app.

The theater is still accepting employment applications via its website.

Cinemark is also building a 14-screen theater on Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard. That one is expected to open summer 2021.

Read more from our news partners