Cinemark showing Disney films in theaters for a limited time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for something to do with the kiddos this summer?

Cinemark invites Disney fans to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary with eight classic films coming back to the big screen for a limited time.

Each film will be playing for two weeks at select theaters, starting with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl on Friday, July 7.

Tickets are on sale now for all films.

Full schedule is as follows:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

July 7 – July 20

Toy Story (1995)

July 21 – August 3

Frozen (2013)

August 4 – August 17

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

August 18 – August 31

The Incredibles (2004)

September 1 – September 14

Coco (2017)

September 15 – September 28

The Lion King (1994)

September 29 – October 12

Moana (2016)

October 13 – October 26