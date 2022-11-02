Ciara McKeon was a physical education teacher and tennis coach at the high school for two years.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A beloved teacher and coach at Anclote High School died Friday after she was hit by an SUV at the school Thursday morning, according to her family.

"She went to heaven," Ciara McKeon's father told 10 Tampa Bay. He said she died due to a lack of oxygen to the brain. McKeon was 28 years old.

McKeon had been teaching physical education at the high school for two years and was also the girl's tennis coach. Pasco County Schools said on Thursday that "Coach McKeon" was well known and well-liked by students and staff.

The district's athletic department tweeted, in part, "We are heartbroken, but grateful for the impact that she had on all of our lives. Please keep the McKeon family and Anclote community in your thoughts."

Around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, an SUV crashed into and pinned McKeon underneath the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened in the back parking lot of the school, located near the gym.

Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 24-year-old man from Clearwater, did not see McKeon as he was driving.

FHP is continuing to investigate. 10 Tampa Bay earlier confirmed with investigators that charges are pending. FHP said charges would come at the conclusion of the investigation.

McKeon went to SUNY Brockport and was still very close with her college friends. Two of her close friends from Brockport, Alyssa Mills and Nina Leader, told 10 Tampa Bay on Thursday, "Ciara truly is the life of the party, she knows everybody and everybody knows her. You will never see her without a smile on. She brings out the fun in everything and everyone around her.

"Her birthday was basically a holiday for our college. She is the first person to jump to save the day and is overall just a stellar human."

Another friend who played lacrosse with Ciara at SUNY Brockport explained she had the biggest heart.

"Ciara is easily one of the best people I know. We played lacrosse together for four years and have been friends since," Courtney Szczesniak explained.

"She is the best friend with the biggest heart. She has a contagious energy. She has so much love for the people in her life. She is just amazing."

Ciara's lacrosse coach at Brockport said she was liked by everyone at the school.

"You can’t help but meet that kid in fall in love with her. The amount of people I had to reach out to today. Not just the lacrosse world. Just like teachers, everybody loved Ciara," Stephen Wagner said, the head women's lacrosse coach at SUNY Brockport.

Ciara's dad said, after college, Ciara coached at Manhattanville College and earned her master's. She moved to Florida to pursue her teaching career and live close to her family.

Superintendent Kurt Browning earlier called the crash a "traumatic event for everyone involved."

The district said a crisis team is on hand at the school for anyone who would like assistance and to talk about the situation.

Ciara's dad told 10 Tampa Bay she is donating her organs.