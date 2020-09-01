JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and family of 10-year-old Eli Warren gathered Wednesday night to grieve the loss of their beloved little boy who died in a car crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday night.

“Eli was a funny guy,” said Kevin Breeding, Eli Warren's youth pastor at Maranatha Church, “and really lit up the room when he walked in.”

Breeding says the child was mature beyond his years and a friend to all.

“He was very wise,” Breeding said. “He knew a lot for his age and used that for humor and laughter for everybody.”

Eli Warren died on I-10 when a semi-truck collided with the car carrying the boy and his mother, Releia Warren. Releia Warren survived with serious injuries.

“She’s got a long road of recovery physically, but also emotionally as well,” Breeding said.

Breeding says Releia Warren has been highly sedated but was included in Wednesday’s service through a live-stream to her hospital room.

Many friends and family members say grappling with Eli Warren’s death has been like a dream, but having the chance to mourn together made it feel very, very real.

“The entire church is their family,” Breeding said. “We are just all there together in sadness but also joy and prayer. We did a lot of worship tonight and that brought a lot of comfort to us all.”

The church also takes comfort in being certain that Eli Warren is in a better place.

“He knows more about Jesus than we do as we live on this earth,” Breeding said. “So that brings us a lot of joy knowing he’s with the Lord for eternity, and we’ll see him again.”

The church has made a fund that you can donate to help Releia Warren on her road to recovery. You can donate through the church’s website. All proceeds will go directly to Releia Warren.